Turn-based Adventure ‘Echo Generation’ Gets October Release Date on Xbox and PC in New Trailer
Cococuucumber revealed that their turn-based adventure Echo Generation will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 21, 2021. Echo Generation takes place in the summer of ’93 in Canada; oh, I’m sure it was wild. One night, an unknown object crashes in a cornfield, and none of the adults in the town seem to care. So, it’s up to a gang of kids to investigate the supernatural event and save the day.noisypixel.net
