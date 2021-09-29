Turn-based Adventure ‘Echo Generation’ Gets October Release Date on Xbox and PC in New Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming strategic puzzle and tower defense game, Jars, featuring an art style inspired by the animated movies of Tim Burton and Studio Laika. In the musty depths of his parent's basement, young Victor tries to discover the secrets buried beneath his house. Why are there pages missing from this mysterious book and whatever is Dracula doing down there? On his bizarre adventure, Victor will come face to face with nasty creatures, hiding in the shadows, and will have to keep them away from the Sarcophagus. Jars launches on October 20 for PC and Nintendo Switch. A demo for the game will be available during the Steam Next Fest from October 1-7.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO