There’s plenty of drama going on in the world of NASCAR right now, and honestly, I’m here for it. The recent rain threat this past weekend at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which ultimately led officials to postpone the Sunday afternoon race to the following Monday, has 15-time most popular driver winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. pissed about how it was handled.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO