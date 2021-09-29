Raptors: Scottie Barnes has made one major change to his game

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 123-107 pre-season win over the Philadelphia 76ers. One - The vision is clear. The Raptors are reinvented around length. The best stretch of the game was in the second quarter when all five players that were on stood between six-foot-six and six-foot-nine. The Sixers were completely enveloped and were clueless. Pick-and-rolls went nowhere as the Raptors simply switched everything without giving up anything, drives into the paint only veered off the rails as the Raptors formed a fence of limbs at the basket, and even simple passes became difficult to navigate with how aggressive the Raptors' defenders dug into the ball. Philadelphia kept on missing, and Toronto quickly amassed a lead that lasted the rest of the game by running out in transition.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO