NBA

Raptors: Scottie Barnes has made one major change to his game

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors, Jalen Suggs, Nick Nurse, Florida State Seminoles men's basketball, National Basketball Association, David Johnson. The Toronto Raptors were more than thrilled with their selection of Scottie Barnes over expected No. 4 pick Jalen Suggs in the 2021 NBA Draft because of his ability to handle multiple roles on the offensive end and his potential to become an elite defender very early into his career.

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes makes subtle change that could steal him ROY trophy

The Toronto Raptors are pinning their hopes on Scottie Barnes becoming a major contributor to their future success. Given the young forward’s skill set, he may very well be a significant weapon for the Raptors as early as year one. Barnes made heads turn in his one season for Florida State as well as during […] The post Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes makes subtle change that could steal him ROY trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Nurse: Scottie Barnes will have a huge role with Raptors

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse indicated on Monday that rookie Scottie Barnes will have a large role with the team to begin the 2021-22 season. Barnes projects to be a big part of the future in Toronto as the organization begins life without mainstay Kyle Lowry. The team will rely on several players to fill the void left by Lowry, and Barnes will be among them.
For Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes, NBA success is right at his fingertips

Forget all the stark changes that Scottie Barnes will have to deal with in his rookie season with the Raptors — like the overall size, speed and skill of his opponents, the grind of 82 games, the constant travel, the adaptation to living as a grown-up instead of enjoying university life.
NBA

Scottie Barnes shines in preseason opener as the NBA returns to Toronto

Basketball is back in Toronto! For the first time since February 2020, the Raptors hosted a home game at Scotiabank Arena. Returning in winning fashion, it was the play of Scottie Barnes that stood out during the 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA is back in Toronto!!. For...
10 things: Raptors building new identity around Scottie Barnes

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 123-107 pre-season win over the Philadelphia 76ers. One - The vision is clear. The Raptors are reinvented around length. The best stretch of the game was in the second quarter when all five players that were on stood between six-foot-six and six-foot-nine. The Sixers were completely enveloped and were clueless. Pick-and-rolls went nowhere as the Raptors simply switched everything without giving up anything, drives into the paint only veered off the rails as the Raptors formed a fence of limbs at the basket, and even simple passes became difficult to navigate with how aggressive the Raptors' defenders dug into the ball. Philadelphia kept on missing, and Toronto quickly amassed a lead that lasted the rest of the game by running out in transition.
The Whiteboard: Otto Porter, Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes and one-game preseason stars

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA preseason is officially underway and even a sample size of a single game we’re already seeing some rookies showing out against the increased level of competition and more experienced players benefiting from the different situations around him. Here are the most surprising stars after the first game of preseason action.
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
