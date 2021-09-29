CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plus Paves a Path to Driverless Trucks

By Egil Juliussen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have become a trendy funding source for AV startups seeking to survive the lengthy and expensive deployment phase and the transition to production. A recent post provided an overview of the SPAC process and a summary of ten AV-related companies using the funding mechanism...

Another Bill to Revive Domestic Chip Industry is Proposed

Taipei ??? A group of U.S. senators last week proposed yet another bill to revive the domestic chip industry, the American Foundries Act of 2020 (AFA). The two initiatives highlight the effort by the U.S. government to localize the electronics supply chain and rebuild the domestic semiconductor industry now that most of the world???s production has shifted to Asia.
EXCLUSIVE: Hennessy Capital Investment Merger Partner, Plus To Deliver Initial Self-Driving Technology Units To Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, today announced the delivery of the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units the world's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer FAW. Plus recently disclosed its proposed business partnership with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HCIC). What happened: The delivery is part...
Plus Delivers Initial Production Units of the PlusDrive Autonomous Driving Technology Solution to the World’s Largest Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology that recently disclosed its proposed business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC), announced today that Plus has delivered the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units to FAW in order for FAW to integrate the units and launch China’s first driver-in autonomous trucks.
Driverless Tractor Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook - Here's Why

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Driverless Tractor Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Driverless Tractor market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Can bats help us design a better driverless car?

Fruit bats aren't the first words that comes to mind when you think of driverless cars. But in their nightly forays for fruit and nectar, they routinely solve many of the engineering challenges that have stalled efforts to develop safe, reliable and efficient autonomous vehicles. The bats' navigation system was...
Auto Tech: Lunewave Radar Helping Driverless Vehicles See The Road Ahead

ANN ARBOR – John Xin, CEO of Lunewave Radar, talks about Lunewave’s proprietary Luneburg lens radar technology that provides long range hi-resolution detection required for today’s ADAS and autonomous vehicles. It offers up to 360 degrees field of view, and the best angular resolution in the market, Xin says in this video interview on MITech TV.
Driverless Sidewalk Delivery Rolling Out to 2 ShopRite Stores

ShopRite stores in the northeast Pennsylvania towns of Yardley and Bethlehem are adding remote-controlled mobile robots designed to meet growing consumer demand for faster local home delivery. The battery-powered delivery robots, which will travel along sidewalks and roadsides at a walking pace—no more than 3 miles per hour, officials said—are...
California OKs Driverless Rides for GM's Cruise

Cruise and Waymo, the self-driving arms of General Motors and Alphabet, respectively, have been permitted to operate their autonomous electric vehicles (EVs) as ride-hailing conveyances on some California streets. The companies were also given the green light to charge fees for their autonomous ride services, provided they also get authorization from the California Public Utilities Commission. Alphabet is the company that owns Google.
European IC Effort Doubles Down on Tech Sovereignty

The pursuit of technology sovereignty from China to the U.S. to Europe has moved to the forefront as semiconductors emerge as the coin of the realm. As Beijing invests billions on chip innovation and U.S. lawmakers reach consensus on the strategic value of chips, the European Union is entering the fray with proposed legislation aimed at advancing technology independence. The declaration, dubbed the European Chips Act, was proclaimed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a State of the Union address on Sept. 15.
Robo Drop: Driverless Taxis To Start Carrying Passengers

By Naama Barak Driverless robotaxis are set to hit the streets of Munich next year courtesy of Israeli autonomous-driving technology giant Mobileye and partners. Plans for the robotaxi service were recently unveiled at the IAA Mobility Conference in Munich. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced the collaboration, which will see riders being able to hail […]
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Satellite Images Show Massive Armada Of Idle Cargo Ships Waiting To Dock In Long Beach

The huge logjam of maritime cargo traffic trying to unload cargo in Long Beach harbor has reached epic proportions as seen in these images from space. The massive backlog of cargo ships stacking up off the port of Long Beach, California, is making headlines. It's a complicated situation, with multiple factors contributing to the unprecedented situation, including labor shortages at the docks, growing ship sizes, and COVID-safety measures slowing down the processing of each ship's cargo, as well as a big uptick in incoming cargo, among others. Well over 60 ships are awaiting their turn to offload and the massive delay there, as well as at other U.S. ports, is impacting an already rickety supply chain that has been battered by the logistical fits and starts of the pandemic.
