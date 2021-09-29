CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Henry pans Wenger biennial World Cup plan over mental strain

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cC7ThfH00

France World Cup winner Thierry Henry believes doubling the frequency of the tournament would be mentally exhausting for players and questioned why FIFA seems to rely on the views of retired stars rather than active ones.

The plans for biennial World Cups are being advanced by Henry’s former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, in his current role as FIFA’s head of global football development.

Henry was critical of the proposal Wednesday while on CBS alongside former Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who went to Qatar for FIFA meetings earlier this month and appeared on a virtual news conference with Wenger to make the case for World Cups every two years.

Henry said he struggled with the pressure of playing in a World Cup even every four years. The FIFA showpiece has been a quadrennial tournament since 1930, apart from during the longer gap due to World War II.

“Do you (FIFA) actually ask the current players what they think about it?” Henry said. “I played four World Cups and (three) Euros and I came out of them shattered mentally. And it’s not about the games I played in it, it’s the preparation for the World Cup, coming back from the World Cup after a season at your club. So if you play that every two years, mentally it’s tough for a player.”

Alongside 1998 world champion Henry in the CBS studio for UEFA Champions League coverage, former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher interjected as Schmeichel tried to make FIFA’s case.

Carragher said he was on a call recently about the plans with Wenger, former Liverpool teammate Javier Mascherano and former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure. Carragher was then not named by FIFA among what it called a “group of top footballers ... part of the ongoing consultation process on the future of global football.” But listed were supporters of Wenger’s plans: Mascherano, who played at four World Cups with Argentina, and Toure, who qualified three times with Ivory Coast.

“Maybe I haven’t been invited to the next one because I’m not as fully involved in it as you (Schmeichel) and pro the World Cup (every two years),” Carragher said. “My big problem is — why are we trying to get ex-players to support it? We aren’t going to play in it. Ask the players who will play in it now.”

The only players on the FIFA news conference earlier this month with Wenger backed biennial World Cups.

“Ask (Italy’s Marco) Verratti. Ask (Italy’s Giorgio) Chiellini. Ask (France World Cup winner Kylian) Mbappé. Ask (Egypt’s) Mo Salah,” Carragher said. “They are the ones you need to get on board ... not former players. Not (2002 Brazil World Cup winner) Ronaldo. Not Peter Schmeichel.”

Wenger has said he is consulting international players’ union FIFPRO.

The Frenchman’s priorities in changes to the international calendar are for less travel for players and less disruption for their clubs while ensuring there are more meaningful games.

The current system — that typically sees players based in Europe taking long-haul flights home throughout the season in short breaks for national-team games — could be replaced by a single block of fewer qualifying games in October.

International tournaments would occupy June each year, with players proposed to get a mandatory 25-day vacation in July before rejoining their clubs.

“I made a really bad decision in my career,” Schmeichel said. “Coming out of a World Cup I was absolutely mentally drained and I made a decision to leave Manchester United because I was not in a state where I could make a qualified decision as big as that.”

Schmeichel took the decision to leave United a year after his only World Cup with Denmark in 1998. In an interview last year with United’s podcast, he complained about the current four-year cycle that features only a World Cup and European Championship.

“Every two years, your holidays go,” he said. “You are straight back in.”

As CBS anchor Kate Abdo pointed out to Schmeichel on Wednesday: “You are saying despite the mental effect that it took on you, you would like to see (World Cups) happen more frequently?”

“Of course,” Schmeichel responded.

“Would it even feel like a World Cup though,” Abdo added. “Fans travel halfway across the world ... to go to these events once every four years. How many can afford to do that every couple of years? Doesn’t it just devalue the event in some way?”

Henry questioned the 25-day break Wenger said would be mandated for players after tournaments, with the potential for continental championships to also become biennial ensuring a tournament every June and July.

“It took me more than 25 days to recover,” Henry said. “Arsene is proposing 25 days — physically yes, mentally no.”

European governing body UEFA and South American confederation CONMEBOL oppose a switch to a World Cup every two years which is a key objective of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Arsene Wenger 'ready to take that gamble' to introduce World Cup every two years

Arsene Wenger says he is "ready to take that gamble" over his proposals to overhaul football's match calendar "to make the game better". The former Arsenal boss has suggested fewer international breaks and staging the World Cup every two years. In an exclusive interview with BBC podcast The Sports Desk,...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger: Players back World Cup changes

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists he has the players' support for a World Cup every two years. Wenger is pushing the change, despite burnout fears from some players. He told La Repubblica: "The players are with me. I want to group the qualifiers in one or two international windows and leave the players with their clubs for the rest of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schmeichel
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Javier Mascherano
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Kate Abdo
chatsports.com

Man United keep making the same mistakes, the euphoria at Old Trafford from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut has been replaced by a cold reality after Everton draw... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a coherent game plan

After copying Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration when he equalised for Everton, Andros Townsend was probably pushing his luck by asking the Manchester United star for his No 7 shirt at the final whistle. 'Not imitating, it was just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,' explained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Club World Cup#Liverpool#Barcelona#League Cup#Henry Pans Wenger#Arsenal#Cbs#Uefa Champions League
Metro International

Soccer-UEFA urges FIFA to stop pushing World Cup plan

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – European football’s governing body UEFA has urged FIFA to stop pushing its plan for a two-year World Cup and instead to engage in “genuine consultation” over reform of the international match calendar. FIFA is conducting a feasibility study into holding the World Cup on a biennial...
UEFA
BBC

Biennial World Cup: Fifa should 'stop promotional campaign' and consult with members

European football's governing body has criticised Fifa over its proposal for a biennial World Cup and has asked for a "proper consultation" rather than a "promotional campaign". Fifa is currently holding a feasibility study into a biennial men's and women's tournament. The consultation process is being led by former Arsenal...
UEFA
Sportico

FIFA Pushes for Biennial World Cup Amid UEFA Criticism

In an effort to get more of its membership behind the idea of a biennial World Cup, global soccer’s major governing body, FIFA, invited all of its 211 members to an online summit to take place Sept. 30. Opposition to the proposal has been strong. From fans to associations, scholars to club owners, many in the soccer world have voiced their concern and do not want to change the 91-year status quo of a tournament every four years. The major proponents thus far are a handful of retired players FIFA invited to Qatar for a two-day event earlier this month, and...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
thesportsexaminer.com

LANE ONE: The shouting over a biennial FIFA World Cup gets louder and louder; does skating actually have the answer?

“Are we really convinced that playing qualifying games in September, October, November, March, June, September, October, November, March for a competition which takes place in June the second year – whether it’s the Euro or the World Cup, or Copa America or the World Cup, it doesn’t really matter – do we really think this is the right way for football, when we are saying, ‘fans, maybe they want more meaningful games, less meaningless games.'”
UEFA
ESPN

European Club Association slams 'destructive' FIFA World Cup plans

Europe's leading clubs have accused FIFA of attempting to "railroad" through plans for a biennial World Cup that they claim would have a "destructive" impact on the club game. The European Club Association, which represents 234 clubs and is chaired by Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, believes there has been a clear lack of consultation over proposed reforms to the International Match Calendar (IMC).
UEFA
Sporting News

FIFA's 'dangerous' World Cup plans slammed by UEFA

UEFA have "serious concerns" over FIFA's proposal for a biennial World Cup, with the federation saying those proposing the plan have excluded stakeholders from discussions over the proposed schedule. FIFA has proposed a dramatic change to world football that would see the World Cup held every two years, with UEFA...
UEFA
theScore

European clubs call for talks with FIFA amid plans for biennial World Cup

Lausanne, Sept 24, 2021 (AFP) - The European Club Association has said it is willing to "engage" with FIFA over potential changes to the international calendar but has hit out at world football's governing body for its attempts to introduce a biennial World Cup. The ECA, which has nearly 250...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

FIFA looks to garner support in face of opposition to biennial World Cup plans

Lausanne (AFP) – FIFA will on Thursday hold a summit with all 211 national football federations as it seeks to gather support for controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years despite vociferous opposition from Europe. Officially the summit, which is being held online, is taking place to...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Nigerian Football Federation boss wants solidarity from UEFA over World Cup plan

UEFA should demonstrate the same solidarity with the global game over plans for biennial World Cups that was shown to it over the European Super League, a member of the FIFA Council has said. Amaju Pinnick, the president of the Nigerian Football Federation, called on his UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy