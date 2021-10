Dear World will be coming to campus with on Oct. 6, with an open photoshoot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by live storytelling and a photo reveal at 6 p.m. “Dear World has been around for a number of years and has been on dozens and dozens of college campuses, and I have seen their work and how powerful the experience is for students and for faculty and staff,” said Joy Fulkerson, Director of Leadership and Civic Engagement. “The Dear World experience just made sense as a way to encourage and support and facilitate our students’ stories being told and shared.”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO