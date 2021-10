U.S. Representative Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District is facing complaints about her stock portfolio. A campaign finance watchdog group claims she bought and sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of stocks from 2019 to 2020 and didn't report the transactions. Axne's office says she doesn't personally manage her retirement account or the accounts she has with her husband and small business. They add that she will make sure her disclosures are accurate and take action if there are any mistakes. Axne is one of seven U.S. lawmakers accused by the group.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO