“The Big Leap,” which premiered Monday at 9 on Fox, is an unusual concoction. It’s schmaltzy and predictable, but it’s filled with entertaining dance moves and carefully fitted with a character — Scott Foley’s reality TV producer — whose relentless cynicism is simultaneously repugnant and a laugh riot. After about 10 minutes, I was fully onboard, despite the flaws and the overreaches, and ready for more. The show is a light dramedy about the misfit wannabes in Detroit who sign up for a dance-based reality show. Each of them is coming out of a difficult situation, more or less, and sees the reality show — which will have the contestants put on “Swan Lake” — as a kind of second chance.

