In its best moments, Sable is almost too beautiful. Its Mœbius-inspired visuals, as seen at just the right angle, as the sun breaks over a sand dune and a breeze whips up the dust, are breathtaking. Its ambient music chimes and pulses gently, always appropriately complementing the scene. The deliberately staccato animation of its humanoid characters, including protagonist Sable, gives the game a feeling of playing through a sci-fi comic book from the 1960s. Climb to a particular vantage point and drink in the sumptuous vista, and you'll feel a rush evocative of the surges of emotion that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could summon, back in 2017.

