Huntsville, Madison County arson suspect faces 2nd charge
A Harvest man accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span Saturday across Madison County now faces an additional charge in the case, records show. Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, was previously charged with first-degree arson related to a fire set at Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. On Tuesday, Hubbert was charged with a second count of first-degree arson for a destructive fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road, records show.www.waaytv.com
