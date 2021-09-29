CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, Madison County arson suspect faces 2nd charge

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Harvest man accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span Saturday across Madison County now faces an additional charge in the case, records show. Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, was previously charged with first-degree arson related to a fire set at Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville. On Tuesday, Hubbert was charged with a second count of first-degree arson for a destructive fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road, records show.

