Local junior, senior hockey teams ready to end pandemic pause

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are suddenly without the left side of their offensive line. Both left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu were placed on the COVID-19 list by the Patriots on Tuesday. The Patriots have placed starting LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Mike Onwenu on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2021 Wynn is one of four players on the Patriots who has played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps thus far this season. Onwenu was benched during Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers but has played 90.2 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps. Ted Karras replaced Onwenu in that game and will likely fill in for however long Onwenu is out. At tackle, the Patriots have already worked in Justin Herron and Yasir Durant on the right side, in the absence of Trent Brown. The team also has Yodny Cajuste on the roster. The specifics of their situations aren’t yet known. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi noted that it is possible for the players to play on Sunday, if they are vaccinated.

1 DAY AGO