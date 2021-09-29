Local junior, senior hockey teams ready to end pandemic pause
By Tim Gordanier
kingstonthisweek.com
7 days ago
When the Amherstview Jets and Napanee Raiders press the play button on their 2021-22 Provincial Junior Hockey League head-to-head season opener on Friday night, they will have endured 578 and 566 days, respectively, between meaningful hockey games. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
CLAREMONT — When your team has a solid game defensively with great goal-tending and an offensive punch, chances are likely that you’ll grab a win. That was the case with Patty Deschaine’s young Stevens field hockey team as they zipped out to grab a quick lead that grew as the game went on.
Talon Sigurdson scored the game-winner with his sixth goal of the season and the Anchorage Wolverines survived a penalty-filled third period Saturday to take a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Magicians. Sigurdson put the Wolverines ahead for good with a power-play goal five minutes into the third period of the...
Day dreams came true for Kyler Couture and Jamison St. Clair in their North American Tier III junior hockey debuts for the new Minnesota Loons franchise Friday, Sept. 17, at Breezy Point Arena. Couture, a Pequot Lakes graduate who played his senior year last winter for the hometown Northern Lakes...
(Oct. 1, 2021) The Stephen Decatur field hockey team not only celebrated its six seniors on Senior Night Monday in Berlin, but the day was even more special that the team came away with its first win of the season. “They played really great. There were so many individuals who...
BREEZY POINT — Nolan Grier and Tyler Misialek both had hat tricks for the Willmar WarHawks in an NA3HL victory over the Minnesota Loons on Saturday at Breezy Point Ice Arena. All three of Grier’s goals came in the first period. Willmar opened the game with six first-period goals. Misialek...
BIG RAPIDS -- Hockey is back, already. And veteran Ferris State coach Bob Daniels has a message to share:. "We're deeper than we've been in a long time." The Ferris State University men's ice hockey squad will officially open up its 47th season of competition this weekend as the Bulldogs host former Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) rival Miami (Ohio) at the Ewigleben Ice Arena.
JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Rebels Hockey play their first home game this weekend at the Northwest Savings Bank Ice Arena, following a victory at an away game last week. Jamestown Rebels’ head coach Joe Coombs has high hopes with the team, consisting of all new players. “We got a whole...
Talon Sigurdson scored his second hat trick of the season and 13 other players collected points Saturday night for the Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team in a 7-1 rout of the Chippewa Steel. Joey Moffatt scored twice and Cameron Morris and Hunter Bischoff each supplied two assists in the North...
The Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team will make Ben Boeke Ice Arena its temporary home for three series in October and November. The team hoped to open its inaugural season in the Tier II North American Hockey League at Sullivan Arena, which seats more than 6,000 for hockey. But with...
The first time that Wellesley senior captain Megan Webb picked up a field hockey stick, she was in the seventh grade before she and her family moved to the United States. "I started playing field hockey in South Africa," Webb said. "Playing down there, it's a very different type of style of game that they play. I think that has helped me adjust to American type of field hockey, by using things that I learned there and implementing them here."
The Chippewa Steel reeled off three goals in the second period en route to a 4-3 victory over the Anchorage Wolverines in a North American Hockey League game Thursday in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Hunter Bischoff scored twice for the Wolverines, who fell to 3-4 in the Tier II junior hockey...
The Gananoque Islanders made a huge splash as they took their first dive into the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League pool on Saturday night. The Islanders, one of eight expansion teams to join the formerly four-team senior men’s league since its last season of operation in 2019-20 before pausing for the COVID-19 pandemic, thumped the Bytown Royals, 13-2, in Gloucester.
On Sept. 28, State High Field Hockey hosted a home game against Carlisle at Memorial Field. The JV team finished with a 5-1 win and the varsity team finished with a hard-fought, 2-0 shut out. To kick off the night, the 11 seniors who are a part of the team...
Last year, PIHL Class 3A featured a lot of parity with the top five teams separated by four points at the end of the regular season and No. 7 seed Mt. Lebanon making a run in the playoffs to the championship game. Pine-Richland coach Jordan Yoklic expects more of the...
SCHENECTADY — It would have been easy for Union College hockey forward Josh Kosack and defenseman Brandon Estes to graduate from the school in June with their fellow seniors and then maybe transfer to another college to finish their hockey careers because they didn’t get to play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota. Ohio State. Minnesota State. Colorado College. Nebraska-Omaha. While that might look like a list of opponents for the St. Thomas men’s hockey team, it’s actually a sampling of the schools represented among the 11 players who transferred from Division I programs to be a part of the Tommies’ first season in the newly formed CCHA.
The Union men's and women's hockey teams are ready to hit the ice for their first games in more than a year and a half. The Dutchmen and Dutchwomen took the ice for media day Wednesday to take both team and individual pictures. The men's hockey team has an exhibition against rival RPI on Saturday while the women's hockey team opens the season at RIT this weekend.
Counting on experience when finals get started today. Homestead senior Simone Senk says it’s important to remember Prairie View is just a golf course. A difficult course with plenty of hazards that golfers must navigate with a state title on the line, but still just a golf course. “I think...
Helena forward Samuel Feamster named the NA3HL Forward of the Month. Gillette defenseman Brock Trboyevich named the NA3HL Defenseman of the Month. Oregon goaltender Ian Hedican named the NA3HL Goaltender of the Month. DALLAS — The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) has announced its monthly player awards for the...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are suddenly without the left side of their offensive line.
Both left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu were placed on the COVID-19 list by the Patriots on Tuesday.
The Patriots have placed starting LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Mike Onwenu on the COVID-19 list.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2021
Wynn is one of four players on the Patriots who has played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps thus far this season.
Onwenu was benched during Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers but has played 90.2 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps.
Ted Karras replaced Onwenu in that game and will likely fill in for however long Onwenu is out.
At tackle, the Patriots have already worked in Justin Herron and Yasir Durant on the right side, in the absence of Trent Brown. The team also has Yodny Cajuste on the roster.
The specifics of their situations aren’t yet known. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi noted that it is possible for the players to play on Sunday, if they are vaccinated.
Comments / 0