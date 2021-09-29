CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how Lucid left Tesla in its wake with 520 miles of electric car range

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Luxury electric car startup Lucid Motors kicked off production at its Casa Grande, Ariz., factory this week and is coming out of the box with a strong effort that beats rival Tesla in one key area. Its launch vehicle, the Lucid Air sedan, boasts a maximum driving range of 520...

foxwilmington.com

