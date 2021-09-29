CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER: Renfrew County ATV Club warns riders CN 'B Trail' sold, closure likely Sept. 30

By Pembroke Observer and News
kingstonthisweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CN Trail “B Trail” , has been sold to private property developers. While the firm date has not been made available to RCATV as lease-holders, we anticipate closure for Thursday, September 30, 2021. Unfortunately, there is no workaround or detour in place, due to the Muskrat River. This closure will impact riders in all directions from and to Whitewater, Cobden, Petawawa, and Pembroke.

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Berrien County road closure extended

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- A closure along Pipestone Road has been extended while crews work to patch pavement in the area. The road, which closed Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. and was expected to reopen at the end of the day, is now scheduled to reopen on Saturday morning, weather and crew permitting.
TRAFFIC
70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, September 30 through Wednesday, October 6, 2021), weather permitting. For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
renfrewtoday.ca

Renfrew County Warden and Pikwakanagan Chief raise orange flag

Earlier this month (September 1st, 2021), Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson was joined by Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Chief Wendy Jocko for a ceremonial raising of an orange flag at the County of Renfrew Administration Building. The event was in recognition and acknowledgement of the trauma and suffering of those affected...
POLITICS
kggfradio.com

Road Closure in Cherokee County

The BNSF Railway will close and repair its crossing on K-7 north of Columbus next Monday, Oct. 4. The work will begin at 6 am and continue into the evening, K-7 traffic will be closed at the work zone. Traffic will be redirected to the detour on US 160 and US 400.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Volunteers#Rcatv#Atv Orv#The Board Of Directors#Teresa Hebb Rcatv Club
Sheridan Press

County announces temporary road closure

SHERIDAN — County officials announced the temporary closure of County Road 40 (Arvada-Gillette Road) beginning Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Work on bridge repair near mile marker 0.2 at the Wild Horse Creek crossing, will begin at that time and likely continue through 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Questions about the...
SHERIDAN, WY
Cape Gazette

Trail closure for herbicide application set Oct. 7

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that a section of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, pending weather. The closure will allow required herbicide application for vegetation control. The rain date is Friday, Oct....
LEWES, DE
ozaukeepress.com

Club asks village for ATV/UTV access

The Lakeshore ATV/UTV Club’s tour of greater northern Ozaukee County made a stop in the Village of Belgium last week. The club, which recently had a proposal accepted to allow all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to travel in the Town of Belgium, wants to drive its machines in the village as well.
BELGIUM, WI
WTIP

Ecklund talks BWCA closure, ATV trails and solar energy on the Iron Range

Cook County businesses that suffered significant loss because of the recent Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure could be eligible for some financial assistance, according to local and state officials. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is considering a request to the federal Small Business Administration for...
COOK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfornow.com

Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (Sept. 26, 2021 – KOLN) – Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Marietta Daily Journal

Lane closures this weekend in Cobb County

Work crews for the Georgia DOT will have several lane closures this weekend in Cobb County. Contractors will install daytime lane closures on Ga. 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
COBB COUNTY, GA
kingstonthisweek.com

Alexandria-area family makes generous forest donation to SDG

GLEN ROBERTSON — A well-known family in the Alexandria area has made a generous land donation to the United Counties of SDG. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Laura and Richard Moore, at their Ashmoore Lane home and 100-acre property, welcomed SDG council...
CHARITIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Health investigation launched into Nation Rise Wind Farm

NORTH STORMONT — The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), following discussions with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), recently launched an investigation into the possible health repercussion caused by Nation Rise Wind Farm. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
INDUSTRY
kingstonthisweek.com

Annual Life Chain gathering in Cornwall held Sunday at two locations

Dozens of participants lined sidewalks at two busy intersections Sunday afternoon in Cornwall for the annual Life Chain gathering. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Described as a peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness, participants gathered – many holding signs – at Brookdale Avenue...
ADVOCACY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Contract To Renovate Bathrooms At BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday. The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade. “Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.” The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
kingstonthisweek.com

Lost Villages Brewery hopes to open near Long Sault in 2022

LONG SAULT — Locals may be able to enjoy beer brewed in Long Sault, named after one of the communities of the Lost Villages — Aultsville, for example — as early as next year. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy