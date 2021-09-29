LETTER: Renfrew County ATV Club warns riders CN 'B Trail' sold, closure likely Sept. 30
The CN Trail “B Trail” , has been sold to private property developers. While the firm date has not been made available to RCATV as lease-holders, we anticipate closure for Thursday, September 30, 2021. Unfortunately, there is no workaround or detour in place, due to the Muskrat River. This closure will impact riders in all directions from and to Whitewater, Cobden, Petawawa, and Pembroke.www.kingstonthisweek.com
