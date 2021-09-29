Milwaukee Bucks Sign Elijah Bryant and Johnny O’Bryant
MILWAUKEE (Sept. 29, 2021) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant and forward Johnny O'Bryant. Bryant, 6-5, 210, appeared in 11 playoff games for the Bucks last season after being signed on May 13. In 11 postseason games with the Bucks, Bryant averaged 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Milwaukee, the BYU product played in 52 games (39 starts) last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.0% from three.
