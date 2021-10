Although it might look a bit different this year, Arlington Community Church’s Fall Festival will return to the community this weekend after a two-year absence. “The town’s going to be pretty full, which is nice, and it’s supposed to be a nice day, so hopefully we’ll just have a lot of people there to enjoy each other and enjoy the community,” organizer Cassie Flesner said.

ARLINGTON, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO