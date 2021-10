Florida Gators offensive lineman Stewart Reese was part of a group that is going through some things this week as they face the heat for several errors Saturday night in a loss at Kentucky. The Gators lost to the Wildcats for the second time in the last 35 years and the first time on the road in that length of time and the offensive line was penalized eight timed on false starts and another for holding on a crucial third down that would have been a first down and led to the blocked field goal that was a 10-point differential in the contest. Reese has experienced something similar and says the line just has to stay focused as the team heads further into the season.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO