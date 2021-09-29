Children can trick-or-treat at CDSA car parade next month

Community Development Support Association is headquartered at The Non-Profit Center in downtown Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Decorate your cars, blast spooky music and put on your costume for the Halloween Car Parade in downtown Enid next month.

The CDSA is putting on the car parade Oct. 28 to provide a safe yet traditional Halloween activity for children. Car trick-or-treaters will receive a free goody bag at the end of the parade.

Attendees should remain in their cars, and watch the waving, cheering parade sponsors.

The event is from 5:30-6:30 pm. Vehicles should enter off Garriott, head north on South Grand to turn left on Broadway, then left again on Independence in front of the Non-Profit Center, at 114 S. Independence, to receive free bags of candy (as long as supplies last).

CDSA is partnering with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, United Way and Enid Public Schools. Individually wrapped candy for the parade is being accepted at the Non-Profit Center until Wednesday, Oct 19.

“Children have been looking forward to Halloween for weeks,” said Kim Kelly, CDSA Early Childhood coordinator. “Many Halloween events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to give our community and the children an opportunity to wear their costumes and do something special while maintaining social distance.”

For more information on the parade, contact Kelly at CDSA, by calling (580) 242-6131.