CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Children can trick-or-treat at CDSA car parade next month

By Kat Jeanne
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b65II_0cC7IzqO00
Community Development Support Association is headquartered at The Non-Profit Center in downtown Enid. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Decorate your cars, blast spooky music and put on your costume for the Halloween Car Parade in downtown Enid next month.

The CDSA is putting on the car parade Oct. 28 to provide a safe yet traditional Halloween activity for children. Car trick-or-treaters will receive a free goody bag at the end of the parade.

Attendees should remain in their cars, and watch the waving, cheering parade sponsors.

The event is from 5:30-6:30 pm. Vehicles should enter off Garriott, head north on South Grand to turn left on Broadway, then left again on Independence in front of the Non-Profit Center, at 114 S. Independence, to receive free bags of candy (as long as supplies last).

CDSA is partnering with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, United Way and Enid Public Schools. Individually wrapped candy for the parade is being accepted at the Non-Profit Center until Wednesday, Oct 19.

“Children have been looking forward to Halloween for weeks,” said Kim Kelly, CDSA Early Childhood coordinator. “Many Halloween events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to give our community and the children an opportunity to wear their costumes and do something special while maintaining social distance.”

For more information on the parade, contact Kelly at CDSA, by calling (580) 242-6131.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Enid, OK
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kelly
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
165
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy