Traverse City, MI

Judith Lorna Jennett

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith (Judy) Jennett passed on Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born on the 20th of July, 1941 to Lorne H. Sipperley and Callie F. Cash in Detroit. She grew up in Rapid City and attended Traverse City Senior High, where she met her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Dick Jennett. They both graduated in 1959 and married in 1960. They celebrated a wonderful 57 years of marriage. The family lived primarily in Grawn, Lake Ann, and settled in Kalkaska.

