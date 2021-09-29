CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Northwest Minnesota superintendent on paid leave after DWI charge on school grounds

By Samantha HoangLong
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKARLSTAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The superintendent of a northwest Minnesota school district has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with driving while intoxicated. Michael Gadbois, 55, was found drunk in a school minivan parked outside of the Tri-County School Saturday in Karlstad, Minnesota. A Kittson County deputy tried to perform sobriety tests on Gadbois, but "he was too intoxicated to keep his balance," so the deputy arrested the superintendent and took him to the sheriff's office around 9:20 p.m., the criminal complaint stated. His breath test put his blood alcohol at 0.21, over twice the legal limit.

Why does he continue to get paid? Suspend him without pay until decisions have been made.

