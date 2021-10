DENVER (KCNC-TV) — This year’s rush of mailing holiday packages is right around the corner. With that, the USPS is issuing a new message to mailers: Expect a slowdown of mail delivery. The new standards will impact 40% of first class mail, revising existing one-to-three day service standards to five days. People in downtown Denver who rely on prompt mail delivery for business told KCNC-TV news of the USPS slowdown is frustrating. “I personally mail CBD out to my customers and it’s timely for them because their pets are waiting on their medicine,” said Danielle Jarock, who owns Quality Paws Natural Pet. “I...

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO