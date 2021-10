BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Are you often awake at 3 a.m. and can’t get back to sleep? Or you can’t fall asleep at all? More and more women, especially mothers, are reporting insomnia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gloria Calderon of Baldwin is a working mother who can’t sleep. “Drives me crazy because as soon as his head touches the pillow, he’s out. And for me, I’m tumbling and tumbling and tumbling,” Calderon told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan on Monday. FLASHBACK: Seen At 11: Insomnia May Be A 24-Hour Condition, Research Shows A recent study shows a 40% spike in insomnia since the start of the pandemic. Nazeela...

