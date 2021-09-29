Juanita D. Slaughter
WESTFIELD: Juanita D. Slaughter, 85, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Union City Tennessee on April 26, 1936 to the late Samuel and Dora (Boyd) Brann. She has lived in TN, MI and OH before moving to Westfield in 1979. She worked in the nursing field and was a greeter at Walmart for many years. She enjoyed spending time in her yard with her flowers. She was a member of the Woman’s Club and the Central Baptist Church.thewestfieldnews.com
