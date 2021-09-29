Should City of Bismarck Have Lowered Legal Body Piercing Age for Teenagers?

His name is Cole Craven - he lives here in Bismarck and has an interest in pumpkins - so much so that he began to find himself wanting more information, and how he could find a Facebook group or two that shared the same fondness for that "October Tradition" - we all associate pumpkins with Halloween, at least I do. Cole found someone that was growing these fun round orange objects - this person had a pumpkin that was weighed in at more than 2,000 pounds, after exchanging messages, some seeds from this huge spectacle were mailed to Cole - The birth of "Orange Crush" was about to happen.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO