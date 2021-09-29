CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Should City of Bismarck Have Lowered Legal Body Piercing Age for Teenagers?

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The minimum age for body piercing in Bismarck has been modified from 16 to 14. The City of Bismarck has altered an ordinance pertaining to teenagers and piercings. According to KFYR-TV, the city has decided to lower the legal body piercing age from 16 to 14. The report states that lowering the age will be good for local piercing businesses because teenagers will get pierced locally rather than traveling out of town.

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

School Shooting Just Happened in a Small North Dakota Town

There was an active shooter situation at a North Dakota public school on October 4. The Hettinger Sheriff's Office revealed some disturbing news out of Hettinger Public School. According to a press release, at around 11:15 AM on October 4, "there was an active shooter incident." While the shooter did injure themself, no one else in the school was injured. The shooter was taken in for medical treatment.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

City of Bismarck Poised To Enter The Cremation Business.

Fairview Cemetery in Bismarck was established in the 1880s and it's taken 140 years for the place to get a new plat. What's a plat? I don't know...but these folks did. Platting is the way in which property is divided, through laying out on paper or mapping each piece of land. A recorded plat indicates lots, building lines, easements and rights-of-way, flood areas, boundary markers, and other permanent attachments to land.
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Helping the aging population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has invented a device that will one day help the elderly and people with Parkinson’s disease. Sioux Falls native Mike Bankowski learned a lot about health care growing up. “I grew up in a single-parent household. My mom was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Police Department Creates Anti-Cyberbullying Rap Video

The Fargo Police Department just released an anti-cyberbullying video. And that is (basically) exactly what the Fargo Police Department did (kind of). The Fargo Police Department put together a music video to spread a message about cyberbullying to kids and teens. The Fargo Police Department definitely got creative when it...
FARGO, ND
CBS Baltimore

‘What If They Get The Shot & In 5 Years Something Goes Wrong?’ Possible Vaccine Mandates For Students Stir Up Debates In Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over COVID safety measures like masks was already a topic of debate. Now, a suggestion on mandating vaccines for children who are eligible could be stirring the pot once again. Just like any other school-required vaccine, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is calling on COVID-19 vaccines to be mandated to students, once available to those under the age of 12. This comes as 1,500 students in the county are currently in quarantine after COVID outbreaks in schools. “COVID should be added to the list of vaccines that our students are required to get to go to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Body Piercing#Kfyr Tv
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s “Orange Crush” – A Pumpkin Weighing Almost 500 Pounds

His name is Cole Craven - he lives here in Bismarck and has an interest in pumpkins - so much so that he began to find himself wanting more information, and how he could find a Facebook group or two that shared the same fondness for that "October Tradition" - we all associate pumpkins with Halloween, at least I do. Cole found someone that was growing these fun round orange objects - this person had a pumpkin that was weighed in at more than 2,000 pounds, after exchanging messages, some seeds from this huge spectacle were mailed to Cole - The birth of "Orange Crush" was about to happen.
BISMARCK, ND
psychologytoday.com

Parenting in the Age of Legal Weed and Psychedelic Research

Laws and attitudes about weed and psychedelics are changing rapidly. Focusing on facts and data can be effective in developing healthy attitudes and choices about drugs. Removing judgment and shame can help parents become trusted advisors for kids growing up in a new drug landscape. A frying pan over a...
KIDS
96-5 The Fox

Have You Seen These Awe Inspiring Spots In Bismarck?

Some of these pictures I took a while ago, most of these though were this morning. I was always thinking about checking out places here in Bismarck that people told me about, but I never bothered. I am so glad that I did - some of these spots are places you may have driven by a million times, and never stopped to just walk over and stand next to it. I highly recommend that you do, you will have a sense of awe and inspiration!
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hot 97-5

Should Bismarck’s Kmart Building Be Turned into Housing for People in Need?

Fargo's vacant Kmart building is being turned into affordable living for senior citizens. According to Valley News Live, the old Kmart building in Fargo will be flip-turned into an affordable senior living community. It is reported that when the building transformation is complete, the residents will not only live in an affordable place, but they will also have access to a community room, library, and fitness center.
BISMARCK, ND
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy