CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Computer Security Techniques for Nuclear Facilities

International Atomic Energy Agency
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis revision provides guidance on how to establish or improve, develop, implement, maintain, and sustain computer security within nuclear facilities. This publication addresses the use of risk informed approaches to establish and enhance computer security policies, programmes; it describes the integration of computer security into the management system of a facility; establishes a systematic approach to identifying facility functions and appropriate computer security measures that protect sensitive digital assets and the facility from the consequence of cyber-attacks consistent with the threat assessment or design basis threat.

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

Cadence announced its new platform for speeding up the creation of virtual and hybrid prototypes of complex systems, such as those found in automotive systems. The Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio enables teams to verify embedded software and firmware on virtual and hybrid configurations before the RTL is ready, in systems where software and hardware need to be created simultaneously. The Visual Studio has a GUI for creating the platform where the developers can execute and debug the software stack and the hardware design. The Hybrid Studio gives developers the option to try out hybrid configurations using a library of hybrid adapters, transactors, and smart memory. The Hybrid Studio natively integrates into Palladium (emulation) and Protium (prototyping) platforms. A virtual library of models is available, which includes Arm technology model portfolio with Armv9-A, and developers can access reference and starter virtual and hybrid platforms that can boot Linux and Android operating systems. “Validating embedded software concurrently with RTL and earlier in the development process is critical to ensuring the success of next-generation mobile, automotive and hyperscale SoC designs,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. The Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio is part of the broader Cadence verification full flow.
TECHNOLOGY
pdx.edu

Increasing Computer Security in C

Lack of memory safety is one of the biggest threats to data privacy and system security lurking in our cell phones, computers, gaming systems and other electronic devices. The underlying source of many memory safety issues is the programming language C, which allows developers to create programs that access computer memory incorrectly. Hackers or other threat actors can exploit memory safety errors to leak or corrupt private information. They might even take control of the system by executing arbitrary code, which could cause severe damage in high-security environments such as national defense systems.
SOFTWARE
hypepotamus.com

Predictive Maintenance Techniques Webinar

A growing perception among engineers is that predictive maintenance is an exclusive domain of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) experts. Join Ubidots to learn how to use a problem-first approach to solve common maintenance challenges (both preventive and predictive), without having to turn into a data scientist in the process.
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

Topic Modeling: Algorithms, Techniques, and Application

Used in unsupervised machine learning tasks, Topic Modeling is treated as a form of tagging and primarily used for information retrieval wherein it helps in query expansion. It is vastly used in mapping user preference in topics across search engineers. The main applications of Topic Modeling are classification, categorization, summarization of documents. AI methodologies associated with genetics, social media, and computer vision tasks are associated with Topic Modeling. It also powers analysis on social networks pertaining to the sentiments of users.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Threat Assessment
deer-park.tx.us

Computer Tutorials

Join us for computer tutorials on Word, Excel, basic internet or basic computer skills! Tutorials will be every Thursday in September from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register please by calling 281-478-7208 or by emailing library@deerparktx.org.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Breakthrough quantum chemistry technique for computational design and optimisation of organic photofunctional materials

A quantum chemistry research team led by Dr. Jun Yang from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed an extensive and widely applicable computational technique using high-level quantum chemistry algorithms to reveal complex electron and energy transfer pathways in photophysical processes. The theoretical methods and computational findings have been published on the flagship journal Chemical Science of the Royal Society of Chemistry, U.K. The quantum chemistry algorithms developed at HKU mark a breakthrough in theoretical and computational research on new emerging mechanisms leading to the next-generation organic photofunctional materials from high-precision large-scale quantum simulations.
PHYSICS
information-age.com

Confidential computing: the future of security for insurance

Victor Boardman, head of insurance at R3, discusses the issue of trust in an untrusted environment and the role that data-sharing could play in addressing ‘double-dipping’ insurance claims. Every five minutes, a new instance of insurance fraud is uncovered, and each day, the amount of fraud detected totals £3.3 million....
ECONOMY
latesthackingnews.com

Security Measures to Take Before Donating Your Old Office Computers

With the exponential growth in technological innovation over the last few decades, businesses need to stay current when it comes to their office computers. When your business is updating its technology, obsolete or end-of-life equipment should be disposed of safely. IT asset disposal can pose a security risk and needs to be taken seriously. With highly sensitive information stored on computer hard drives, personal data and company information can end up in the wrong hands.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
the university of hawai'i system

Notification system to protect nuclear facilities from natural-hazard risks

Nuclear power plants all over the world are exposed to natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, floods, fires and volcanoes. Development of a one-of-a-kind advanced technology system to expand the level of alerts for natural-hazard risks to nuclear facilities is the focus of a new project of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the University of Hawaiʻi’s Pacific Disaster Center (PDC). This project builds on a five-year partnership between the two organizations.
HONOLULU, HI
hackaday.com

Flaw In AMD Platform Security Processor Affects Millions Of Computers

Another day, another vulnerability. This time, it’s AMD’s turn, with a broad swathe of its modern CPU lines falling victim to a dangerous driver vulnerability that could leave PCs open to all manner of attacks. As reported by TechSpot, the flaw is in the driver for AMD Platform Security Processor...
SOFTWARE
Fareeha Arshad

Decoding The WANF Technique To Save Money

They say that necessity is the mother of invention. If that’s the case, then helplessness is the mother of necessity, and poverty is the long-lost third cousin of helplessness. That makes money the great grandmother of all.
ExecutiveBiz

AIS Secures $95M USAF Contract for Continued Antifragility Technique Development

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Assured Information Security a potential $95 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the third phase of its development of an enterprise-scale system that uses antifragile concepts to execute the enterprise software. Under the Antifragility Workstation for Resiliency effort, the Rome, New York-based company will expand the...
ROME, NY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Launches a New Series of Topical Webinars on Nuclear Law

Building on last year’s series of interactive webinars, the IAEA is launching a new series of webinars focused on topical issues in nuclear law. Starting on 28 October 2021, the first webinar will introduce the series and provide an update on nuclear law. “Given the ongoing challenges of the global...
LAW
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Hosts Second Virtual Workshop on Nuclear Law for Research Reactors for Viet Nam

The IAEA hosted the National Workshop on Nuclear Law for Research Reactors for about 25 senior officials and decision makers from Viet Nam, in September. The virtual workshop focused on the international and national legal frameworks for emergency preparedness and response, safeguards and civil liability for nuclear damage. This was...
ASIA
International Atomic Energy Agency

With IAEA Support, African Academic Institutions Rally to Enhance Human Resource Development in Nuclear Science and Technology

More than 160 Ministers, university chancellors, technical experts and academic leaders from 55 African countries have met IAEA counterparts to share experiences in promoting nuclear education and training, and to assess opportunities for future cooperation between Africa’s academic communities. The event, held on 23 September on the margins of the 65th IAEA General Conference, set out to examine optimal paths for promoting nuclear training and education on the Africa continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

New CRP: Nuclear Techniques to Support Risk Assessment of Biotoxins and Pathogen Detection in Food and Related Matrices (D52044)

A new 5-year coordinated research project (CRP) on biological toxins (biotoxins) and foodborne pathogens that will start in January 2022 is now open for proposals. The CRP has a One Health perspective and will focus on analytical methods and generation of data on biotoxins such as cyanotoxins in fresh-/inland water and associated foods along the chain; biomarkers of these toxins and some targeted mycotoxins; toxins from pathogens; and pathogens of both zoonotic and nonzoonotic nature associated with outbreaks and national or international emergencies and concerns.
SCIENCE
International Atomic Energy Agency

Portugal Signs its Third Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2021–2025

Dr Manuel Heitor, Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Portugal’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2021–2025 on 30 September 2021. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.
AGRICULTURE
aum.edu

Computer Science & Computer Information Systems

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Computer Information Systems from the AUM College of Sciences will prepare you for a career in computer programming, networking, database management, multimedia design or technology architecture. Do you want to know how to design and program the computers powering some of today’s...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy