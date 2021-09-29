CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

All Rise Revived for Supersized Season 3 at OWN!

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLola Carmichael's court will be back in session before we know it!. OWN has picked up a third season of the canceled CBS drama All Rise with a bigger order than before... 20 new episodes have been pikced up by the Oprah Winfrey-owned cable network. Simone Missick is set to...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Law & Order - Revived for 21st Season by NBC

NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Camacho
Person
Simone Missick
Person
Lindsay Mendez
Person
Oprah Winfrey
ComicBook

All Rise Saved From Cancellation by OWN

After a previous report indicated the possibility of new episodes, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed they've ordered a 20-episode third season of previously cancelled drama series All Rise. Starring Simone Missick and airing on CBS for two seasons, the show was cancelled back in May with contracts on the talent's options lapsing in the time since then. OWN has confirmed that the series will be back with Missick reprising her role and serving as executive produce, Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return as showrunner and EP for the series.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

NBC revives 'Law & Order' for a 21st season

Law & Order was canceled by NBC in May 2010 after 20 seasons. Twelve years later, per The Hollywood Reporter, the Dick Wolf creation has been revived by NBC with a straight-to-series order for its long-delayed 21st season. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Monday TV Ratings: How Did ‘NCIS’ Do in Its New Time Slot?

Inarguably the biggest and most surprising scheduling move for fall 2021 is NCIS out of its usual Tuesday, 8/7c slot to Mondays at 9/8c, leading into the new spinoff in the franchise, Hawai’i. But with the procedural heading into its 19th season, fans are likely to follow it wherever it goes, right?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rise#Television#Cbs#Hulu#Warners
Distractify

Did CBS Renew 'All Rise' for Season 3? Here's What We Know

Back in May, it was announced that CBS had canceled their legal drama All Rise after only two seasons. The series was centered around the chaotic lives of judges, public defenders, and prosecutors as they worked with clerks, bailiffs, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amid a flawed legal process. Actress Simone Missick portrayed Judge Lola Carmichael.
LOS ANGELES, CA
editorials24.com

‘All Rise’ Resurrected With Season 3 Pickup By OWN, Most Of the Cast Led By Simone Missick To Return – Editorials24

The cancellation of All Rise came after behind-the-scenes issues on the show, which culminated in the departure of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood. in March over misconduct allegations. Dee Harris-Lawrence, who took over showrunner duties for season two, will continue on the series alongside fellow executive producers Len Goldstein, Michael Robin. Missick also will serve as executive producer on Season 3. Harris-Lawrence is also executive producer/showrunner on OWN/WBTV’s acclaimed series David Makes Man.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soap Opera Digest

ALL RISE Resurrected At OWN

ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.
TV SERIES
cynopsis.com

09/30/21: “All Rise” finds a new home at OWN

180+ Sports Podcasts, 60MM Monthly Impressions, IAB V2 Certified. Year-round coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and College Sports Teams. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Locked On podcasts + TEGNA’s linear, digital and OTT platforms. Give your...
NFL
TV Fanatic

Billions Shocker: Damian Lewis Exits After 5 Seasons!

When Billions returns for Season 6, it will be without one of its original stars. Damian Lewis exited the Showtime drama on its fifth season finale Sunday night. The episode focused heavily on his Bobby Axelrod character as he escaped to Switzerland to escape State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. “What...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 2

Did the Simpsons manage to find all the money Gramps lost?. On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 2, Gramps fell victim to a phone scammer, which put him at odds with the family because he handed over a lot of money. While the Simpsons were surprised, they had to find...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Recruiter

We don't know a lot about these characters, but they are slowly coming into their own. NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 featured the best case to date, more character development for the series regulars, and a decent amount of action. What more could we want from a show set...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The White Swan Lives!

Gabby was more deserving of something good to happen to her with all that she faced leading up to The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 3. It was an hour that prodded at the vulnerabilities of many of the characters, including Justin, Monica, Paula, and Julia. We got an opportunity...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Five Minutes

Despite the chaos of The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, on The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2, it seemed like the team was back to regular business. This episode had a special guest star, Tricia Helfer! She always seems to be popping up in all of our favorite shows now and then. Of course, she was as charming as always!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident: Emily VanCamp Responds to Shocking Exit

The Resident will never be the same. The beloved medical drama said goodbye to its leading lady on Tuesday's all-new episode. The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 found Nic (Emily VanCamp) arriving at the hospital after a mysterious car crash. Nic succumbed to her injuries in the aftermath, leaving Conrad...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy