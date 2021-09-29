Erik Gustafsson Hopes To Land A Spot On The Islanders Blueline
Over the last few years, the core of the Islanders defense has remained intact including Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech and Scott Mayfield. But because of salary cap issues, the Islanders had to trade Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche following the 2019-20 run to the Eastern Conference Final and then they shipped Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings following last season’s trip to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Islanders also brought back veteran Andy Greene and they signed future hall of famer Zdeno Chara to a one-year deal as he returns to the team that drafted him in 1996.www.nysportsday.com
