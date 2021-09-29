CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened during the last government shutdown: 4 essential reads

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is (once again) staring down the barrel of a government shutdown. Barring progress on a spending bill to fund government agencies past Sept. 30, 2021 - and Democrats are busying themselves trying to get such a measure through Congress - federal workers could find themselves being sent home, or asked not to come in.

