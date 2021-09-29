CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia arrests leading cybersecurity exec on treason charges

By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have arrested an executive of a top cybersecurity company on the charges of high treason, a move that has sent shock waves through Russia's business community. A court in Moscow on Wednesday announced a ruling to place Ilya Sachkov, founder and CEO of the Group-IB,...

Reuters

Senior manager of Russia's Novatek arrested in U.S. on tax charges

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mark Gyetvay, a deputy head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM), has been arrested in the United States on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts, the Department of Justice said on Thursday. It said a federal grand jury in Fort...
ECONOMY
BBC

Russia detains cyber-security tycoon Ilya Sachkov in treason case

The head of one of Russia's top cyber-security firms has been detained on suspicion of state treason. A court in Moscow said it had ordered that 35-year-old Ilya Sachkov be held in custody for two months, but did not provide further details on the charges. An unnamed security source told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coronavirus deaths in Russia surpass 900 a day for 1st time

Russia s daily coronavirus death toll surpassed 900 on Wednesday for the first time in the pandemic, a record that comes amid the country's low vaccination rate and the government's reluctance to impose tough restrictions to control new cases. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 929 new deaths on Wednesday, the fourth time this month that daily COVID-19 deaths have reached record highs. The previous record, of 895 deaths, was registered Tuesday. Russia already has Europe s highest death toll in the pandemic at over 212,000 people, but some official data suggests that is an undercount.The task force also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Prison riot reveals 'systemic' abuse in Russian jails

As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April 2020, a more brutal wave of violence was brewing. And late last month, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it was investigating "systemic torture" between April and December 2020 at Penal Colony No. 15, Detention Centre No. 1 and another facility in the Irkutsk region.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia marks 15th anniversary of Politkovskaya's killing

Colleagues of investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya on Thursday sharply criticized the Russian authorities for failing to track down the mastermind of her killing 15 years ago.Politkovskaya, who won international acclaim for her reporting on the human rights abuses in the Russian republic of Chechnya was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006. In 2014, a court in Moscow convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in the killing along with a former Moscow policeman who was their accomplice. Another former police officer involved in the killing made a deal with authorities...
EUROPE
AFP

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

Russians commemorated Thursday the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, while her newspaper warned time had run out to punish the masterminds of the murder. But 15 years on, investigators have yet to say who was behind the apparent contract killing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
