Seasonal activities crop up all over this weekend

Fall brings its own sights, smells and experiences for the whole family. Here is a sampling of what you can do this weekend:. • Canterbury Village in Orion Township hosts Michigan Fall Festival, Oct. 2-3, with cider and doughnuts from Yates Cider Mill, games, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, balloon artists, petting zoo and a juggling stunt show by Clark Lewis on Sunday. Kids can participate in a costume contest at 4 p.m. both days and a dog parade and costume contest at 2 p.m. both days, as well. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the door, plus $5 for parking. Details at canterburyvillage.com.