PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been convicted on several charges for his role as a drug boss in Kensington. Ricardo Carrion, A.K.A. “PR,” was convicted at trial for intent to distribute crack and heroin, and other charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Carrion, 44, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute crack and heroin, which arose from his leadership role in supplying a drug trafficking organization operating in Kensington. “This years-long drug trafficking enterprise impacted more than just this one block; it left a path of destruction across Kensington...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO