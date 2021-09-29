CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Funko announces Metallica ﻿’Black Album’﻿-themed Pop! figures

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Diamond plaques and Grammy trophies, because Metallica‘s The Black Album has now earned the most prestigious honor there is: a Funko Pop! recreation. The toy company has announced a Black Album-themed set in its ever-popular line of adorable, big-headed vinyl figures. The collection includes period-appropriate plastic versions of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and former bassist Jason Newsted, along with a Funko replica of the record and its cover artwork.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
NME

Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is getting a Funko Pop! NFT

Beloved Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is getting a Funko makeover. The long-living icon is set to be made available as a digital Pop! NFT next week, marking the toymaker’s first music NFT. Set for release on September 30, 44 different versions of Eddie will be made available, with the company...
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinsider.net

Digital Funko Pop of Iron Maiden’s Eddie coming September 30th

Funko and the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) have partnered to release a collection of Digital Pop! NFTs of Iron Maiden’s mascot, Eddie. Available on September 30th, fans can get the first ever offering from the company’s Digital Pop! launch with 44 available versions of Eddie as a Digital Pop!. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
hiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez Announces 80s Themed Album ‘Alone at Prom’ for December Release

A few days ago, Tory Lanez tweeted something which was quite cryptic and left his fans wondering what he was talking about. “It’s been real,” he tweeted, leading some people to believe that he was soon going to jail for his case around the Megan thee stallion shooting incident. However, he laid that speculation to rest on Thursday when he announced that he is releasing his new album titled Alone at Prom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
James Hetfield
Rolling Stone

The Mega-Popular BTS ‘Dynamite’ Funko Pop Figures Are Finally In Stock

Pop culture collectible brand Funko released a new line of collectible BTS vinyl figures for their Pop! Rocks collection back in July, which has featured music industry legends from Prince to K.I.S.S. While preorders took place over the summer, they’re finally in-stock — but selling out fast. The collection sees the members of the mega-popular Korean group — Jin, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — reimagined as colorful 3 3/4-inch vinyl figures. Though BTS have been immortalized in Funko form before, this latest wave of Funko Pops feature designs inspired by the band’s Grammy-nominated English-language single and music video...
SHOPPING
metalinsider.net

Louder Than Life: Metallica surprise fans with full ‘Black Album’ performance; Kirk Hammett joins Judas Priest on stage for “The Green Manalishi”

Metallica surprised their fans last night (26th), during their second set at the Louder Than Life festival performing their 1991 self-titled Black album in its entirety but backwards. These legends have continued to celebrate the record’s 30th anniversary while bringing unique sets during their festival appearances. These legends started the set with “Hardwired,” followed by “The Four Horsemen,” and “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” before going into the reverse order of the classic LP.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica perform The Black Album in its entirety at Louder Than Life festival

Metallica returned to performing for large crowds over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with not one but two sets at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life music festival. For their first show on Friday (September 24), the thrash heroes served up a 16-track set with...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Abc Audio#Walmart Com
NME

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich says it’s “still surreal” to have a “record of this magnitude” in ‘The Black Album’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has said he still finds it “surreal” that Metallica have a “record of this magnitude’ in ‘The Black Album’. Ulrich, who was speaking to NME for the Big Read cover feature, where Metallica and famous fans – shared their love for the landmark LP upon its 30th anniversary, says he is still baffled by its success.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

When a Pre-Fame Dave Grohl Played Drums With Iggy Pop

Dave Grohl recalled the moment early in his career when he was unexpectedly chosen to perform with Iggy Pop. Long before his success with Nirvana or the Foo Fighters, Grohl played in the Washington, D.C. punk band Scream. “I was a professional musician making $7 a day, fuckin’ rolling around in some rust bucket with six other stinky dudes,” he explained during a conversation with Howard Stern. “It was fuckin’ great, dude.”
MUSIC
bravewords.com

METALLICA Release Episode #7 Of The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 - The Black Album: "Blacklist. Uncovered."

This week’s episode of The Metallica Podcast, Epiosde #7, dives into the story of The Metallica Blacklist. The episode description is as follows:. "Not just any covers album, it's living, breathing proof of the power of every song on The Black Album — as interpreted by 53 of the most diverse artists and bands imaginable from all over the world. Guests discussing their Metallica firsts, why they chose their song and how they made it their own include Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Juanes, Kamasi Washington, Andrew Watt, Mickey Guyton, Keith Morris of OFF!, and many more. Special guest Marc Reiter, a key member of Metallica's management team based at Metallica HQ, shares the charitable impetus and logistical aspects of this mammoth project."
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
Rolling Stone

Alice Cooper on One-Year Anniversary of Hot Sauce Launch: ‘We Keep it Rock and Roll’

A year after quietly launching a hot sauce brand, Alice Cooper is ready to heat things up and turn his pandemic pastime up a couple degrees. The rocker announced this week that his trio of hot sauces is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon.com. First unveiled last fall, the hot sauces are all named after famous Alice Cooper songs — “Welcome to My Nightmare” (mild), “No More Mr. Nice Guy (medium)” and “Poison” (hot). In addition to launching on Amazon, Cooper has also teamed up with the Rock & Brews restaurant chain for a “Poison Burger,” made with the “Poison”...
CELEBRITIES
nintendowire.com

Funko announces NYCC 2021 exclusive Eevee Diamond Glitter Funko POP!

Another convention is coming up! This week New York Comic Con returns, and while the event will be in-person, some businesses will be participating digitally. Funko is getting ready for their one-day Virtual Con NYCC 2021 event by announcing exclusive after exclusive. So far we know of at least one Pokémon Funko POP! exclusive that’ll be launching during the event and that’s the Diamond Glitter version of Eevee!
COMICS
985theriver.com

James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich reflect on Jason Newsted leaving Metallica: “We weren’t equipped”

James Heftfield and Lars Ulrich feel they “weren’t equipped” to handle bassist Jason Newsted leaving Metallica. Newsted, of course, exited the legendary metal outfit in 2001 in part to work on other projects. His departure was a sore spot for Hetfield and Ulrich, who felt Newsted releasing his own music was a betrayal of Metallica. The bad blood was explored in great detail in the 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Deep Purple releasing first-ever covers album, ‘Turning to Crime,’ in November

A little over a year after the release of their last studio effort, Whoosh!, Deep Purple has announced plans to put out a new album titled Turning to Crime on November 26. The new collection, which was produced by the band’s frequent collaborator, Bob Ezrin, features the British hard-rock legends putting their own spin on 12 songs originally recorded by other artists.
MUSIC
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Biggie, Lil Wayne & Ice Cube Immortalized As Special Edition Funko Figures

The Funko craze has taken off over the last decade. What started out as a small collection of novelty figurines has exploded into a whole range of collectable bobbleheads spanning comic books, movies, TV, cartoons, video games and sports. Now, three of Hip Hop’s finest MCs are being immortalized as...
CELEBRITIES
goodmenproject.com

Look at The Next Wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

There have been some great Vinyl Soda Pops announcements this year. We have seen many beloved characters get made and the chase variants have turned out wonderfully. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them. There are a lot of great pieces in...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone Unveils New Merch Drop: Here’s How to Pre-Order the Collection Online

Rolling Stone’s iconic logo has adorned thousands of magazine covers over the years (not to mention restaurants, shops and even airport lounges at select points in time), and now, the signature Rolling Stone logo and header is available as part of three new limited-edition apparel collections, launching exclusively on RollingStone.com. This is one of the biggest merchandise releases in Rolling Stone history, and the new collections feature 17 pieces, with Rolling Stone-inspired takes on a selection of elevated basics: think super-soft tees, cozy hoodies and oversized sweatshirts all adorned with variations of the classic Rolling Stone logo over the decades. Sacha Lecca Buy:RS...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy