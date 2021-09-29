Death of Colorado Springs pastor leaves 'a void' among community

Kind. Inspirational. Authentic. These are some of the words used by those who knew Jesse Brown Jr., a minister, activist and NAACP leader in the Colorado Springs community. Brown, died Monday at 79-years-old, according to public records. He was an icon for decades among the Colorado Springs faith community as well as a pillar of support for civil rights and housing activism in the city, NAACP State President Rosemary Lytle said.