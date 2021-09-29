CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MN

Mary Miller

By Randy
kduz.com
 7 days ago

Mary Miller, age 82, of Gaylord, Minnesota, wife of Raphael, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Southview Living Center in Gibbon, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 4, 2021, 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Gaylord with interment in the Gaylord City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord and will continue from 9:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M. on Monday at Egesdal Funeral Home. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 P.M. Sunday. Memorials preferred to the Sibley County Food Shelf of Gaylord. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.

kduz.com

