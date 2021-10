Sergio Garcia said it was an honour to play alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm and hit the first tee shot in the opening match at the 43rd Ryder Cup. The 41-year-old is making his 10th Ryder Cup appearance for Europe but it was still an exciting occasion for him as the duo paired up to beat United States pair Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 3&1 in the first foursomes at Whistling Straits.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO