55 Times Lubbock Was Mentioned in Movies, TV Shows, Music & More

With a structure resembling Dorothy’s parallel dream-world journey of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mayday” tells the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), a beleaguered waitress who wakes up on a remote island after experiencing an assault of some sort by the head waiter (Frano Maskovic) at the hotel where they both work. But other than the occasional bleed-through between universes — lines of dialogue from the real world crop up in Ana’s PTSD fantasyland — that’s where the “Oz” similarities end. Our heroine finds herself in a World War II-era setting, taken in by a trio of women warriors who live in a grounded German U-boat while doing battle with … all men — many of whom are lured to their deaths, as if by sirens of Greek myth. “They’re not even in uniform,” Ana tells the group’s leader, Marsha (Mia Goth), after Marsha orders Ana to shoot at an encampment of sleeping soldiers. “We don’t know what side they’re on.” (To which Marsha replies, “It’s all the same side.”) Writer-director Karen Cinorre, making her feature debut with this feminist fable, has a great eye and a strong sense of style, but her storytelling skills need sharpening. Marsha, as it turns out, may be the real villain here, as Ana searches for another way to heal the hurt she and the other women have suffered — other than by killing everyone with a Y chromosome. But what path that might be is a little unclear. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO