Waukee, IA

Waukee Theatre Arts Presents PUFFS

waukeeschools.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh yes. England. Home to the wizarding world, that certain orphan boy, and, of course, people with British accents. But what else is in England? The Puffs!. Waukee Theatre Arts is proud to present PUFFS, a play that definitely has nothing to do with a certain wizard boy. Instead, Wayne Hopkins, a totally different orphan boy from New Mexico, is summoned to attend a school of female magic and male magic in England. There, he meets goth girl Megan and math nerd Oliver, teaming up to become THE trio at the school. The three have a mission – make their house, known for their aggressive politeness, unwavering loyalty, and adjacency to the kitchens – finally get third place in the House Cup! Join us to see what misadventures the trio gets into, with plenty of laughs for the whole family.

