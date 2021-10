The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) held another informational meeting about the proposed Black Hawk Bridge replacement project in Lansing at Kee High School Monday evening, September 27. The purpose of the meeting was to show the general public the right of way property impacts for the project, to describe the preliminary construction schedule, to show the preferred alignment and aesthetic aspects of the new bridge design, and to receive public input and answer questions. Several representatives from the Iowa DOT met informally with the public during the open house event.

