OCT 22-23: John Crist Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour (Greenville, SC)
When: October 22-23 Where: Greenville, SC. John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” plus hundreds more. Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos!styleblueprint.com
