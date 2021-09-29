CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services selects its first military spouse liaison

 7 days ago
Kayla LaFond is Virginia's first military spouse liaison

Virginia has set up a state government post within the state Department of Veterans Services to serve as a point of contact for military spouses.

Kayla LaFond, an active duty military spouse, will be the department’s first military spouse liaison. She’ll serve as an advocate for military spouses and recommend policies and legislation to the governor and General Assembly.

She had been serving as a transition assistance and employment educator with the Fleet and Family Support Center at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story,

There, she helped service members and military spouses make the transition to civilian careers. Finding work and following a career path is a major concern for military spouses, because of the challenges of the frequent moves that come with life in the service.

“We have dozens of military installations in Virginia and every year thousands of service members establish a home in the Commonwealth,” said state veterans services commissioner John Maxwell.

“It is vitally important that we do everything possible to welcome the spouses of service members and guide them to pathways towards rewarding employment in Virginia,” he said.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

