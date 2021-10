Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Meadow Park to face Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.The match was supposed to be played last season but the competition was suspended due to the pandemic and then pushed to the 21/22 season after the last round was played in May.The game is set to be a thriller as both London clubs haven’t lost a match in the Women’s Super League this season and are yet to face each other.Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said her side have the belief to beat the Gunners, saying: “We have got to go into...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO