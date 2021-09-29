Trailer and Poster for Vertical Entertainment Friendship Comedy SOULMATES

"Operation: One Ruff Christmas is a go." Saban + Paramount have unveiled an official trailer for another ridiculous dog movie called Pups Alone, which seems to be a riff on Home Alone but with dogs taking out thieves. Also known as Pups Alone: A Christmas Peril, this family comedy opens in November. While everyone is away on a company ski trip, Robert's jealous neighbor hires two inept thieves to steal his latest invention. The neighborhood dogs will use Robert's inventions to set up a house of horrors for the thieves. This laugh-out-loud comedy stars Dolph Lundgren and features the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O'Connell, Danny Trejo, and Rob Schneider. With a special appearance by Eric Roberts, plus Keith David, and Malcolm McDowell. Quite an eclectic cast. This looks excruciatingly dumb, but at the same time, I kinda want to watch a "Home Alone but with dogs" movie. Even if it is bad, I still need to see it.

