CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer and Poster for Vertical Entertainment Friendship Comedy SOULMATES

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertical Entertainment has acquired the film Soulmates, about two best friends, and some new changes coming to their lives. The film is written by and stars Stephanie Lynn (How I Met Your Mother) and Alexandra Case (The Young and the Restless) and is directed by Timothy Armstrong (A Cowgirl’s Story).

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For THE ESTATE

Vertical has released these poster and trailer for THE ESTATE. When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker), yearning for a life of luxury, and his father’s erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to kill their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of an absurdly handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a psychosexual love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for. Deftly balancing sharp humor and horror, THE ESTATE delivers a perfectly campy, wildly enjoyable thrill ride that packs a deadly punch.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
horrorsociety.com

Poster & Trailer Now Available For Dark Comedy Thriller THE ESTATE – Releasing in Theaters & VOD October 22

When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker), yearning for a life of luxury, and his father’s erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to kill their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of an absurdly handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a psychosexual love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for. Deftly balancing sharp humor and horror, THE ESTATE delivers a perfectly campy, wildly enjoyable thrill ride that packs a deadly punch.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For THE BLAZING WORLD

Tags: Carlson Young, Dermot Mulroney, John Karna, Soko, The Blazing World, Udo Kier, Vinessa Shaw. Vertical has released these new official poster and trailer for THE BLAZING WORLD. IN SELECT THEATERS AND EVERYWHERE ON DEMAND OCTOBER 15. Directed by: Carlson Young. Written by: Carlson Young & Pierce Brown. Starring: Udo...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

“Injustice” Debuts Red Band Trailer From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Below you will find the red band trailer for Injustice, an all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE). The film arrives October 19, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Soulmates#Vertical Entertainment
First Showing

Fun Trailer for Talking Dogs Comedy 'Pups Alone' with Dolph Lundgren

"Operation: One Ruff Christmas is a go." Saban + Paramount have unveiled an official trailer for another ridiculous dog movie called Pups Alone, which seems to be a riff on Home Alone but with dogs taking out thieves. Also known as Pups Alone: A Christmas Peril, this family comedy opens in November. While everyone is away on a company ski trip, Robert's jealous neighbor hires two inept thieves to steal his latest invention. The neighborhood dogs will use Robert's inventions to set up a house of horrors for the thieves. This laugh-out-loud comedy stars Dolph Lundgren and features the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O'Connell, Danny Trejo, and Rob Schneider. With a special appearance by Eric Roberts, plus Keith David, and Malcolm McDowell. Quite an eclectic cast. This looks excruciatingly dumb, but at the same time, I kinda want to watch a "Home Alone but with dogs" movie. Even if it is bad, I still need to see it.
PETS
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Official Trailer and Poster Released

“This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights” and, dare I say it, Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!”. “The teaser clearly announces the film as being about the romance between Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. There are side characters, including those...
MOVIES
iclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for New Spanish-English Comedy Series 'Acapulco' [Video]

Apple has posted an official trailer for 'Acapulco', an upcoming Spanish and English language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco” tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, set in 1984, is narrated by Derbez, who portrays the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

New Honest Trailer Pokes Fun at F9: THE FAST SAGA

The gang at Screen Junkies is back with another Honest Trailer and it pokes fun at the ridiculousness of F9: The Fast Saga. This last film in the Fast and Furious franchise was not one of my favorites. While all of the films in this franchise are over-the-top silly, this one took stupidity to a whole new level. It pretty much ended up being a parody of the franchise.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Furries horror Lone Wolf gets a trailer, poster and images

High Octane Pictures has released a trailer, poster and images for Lone Wolf, a new horror from writer-director J.D. Marmion which follows a cosplayer and her friends who attend a furry party only to find themselves targeted by its murderous host. Charlie, a professional cosplayer that specializes in dressing up...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for The Survivalist starring Jonathan Rhys Myers and John Malkovich

A poster and trailer have been released for the post-apocalyptic thriller The Survivalist, which stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a former FBI agent, forced to protect a young woman who is immune to a disease which caused the fall of civilisation. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the film sees Meyers joined in the cast by John Malkovich, Ruby Modine, Lori Petty, and Julian Sands; take a look here…
MOVIES
Vulture

Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Robinson’s Sorry, Harriet Tubman Comedy Special

In the trailer for her debut solo stand-up comedy special, Phoebe Robinson is just glad to get out of the house and have some time away from her boyfriend. “I love him, but we quarantined for 15 months. Don’t nobody wanna live the Martin Scorsese cut of a relationship!” The HBO Max Original special, called Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman finds the 2 Dope Queens comedian and author exploring “therapy, interracial dating, reparations, hanging out with Michelle Obama, aging out of watching civil rights movies,” and her thoughts on some of these subjects might explain the title of her special. Like how she’s got some notes on reparations: “I can’t do summer Fridays when I have 40 acres and a mule!” Sorry, Harriet Tubman debuts October 14 on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Stephanie Lynn & Alexandra Case in BFF RomCom 'Soulmates' Trailer

"I find the guy of my dreams, and my best friend hates him." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy film titled Soulmates, also written as Soulmate(s), about two BFFs who feud when a man comes between them. Arriving on VOD in November for anyone interested. Two Vermont girls, Samantha and Jessamine, are each other's everything. Their small-town way of life is suddenly jeopardized by two out-of-staters: Jess's new fiancé and a corporation that's threatening Vermont's age-old maple syrup industry. In order to save her sisterhood and protect the town, Sam will pull out all the stops to keep both Jess's relationship and the ominous company from developing any further. Starring Stephanie Lynn as Alexandra Case as Jess and Sam, they also co-wrote the script together, joined by Mark Famiglietti, Di Quon, Alice Barrett, and Zachary Spicer. This looks cute and funny and filled with maple syrup mmm.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Supernatural chiller “MARIONETTE” will pull your strings; trailer & poster

Life and death are child’s play in the movie once set to star Matt Damon. S&R Films releases MARIONETTE November 3 on Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Fios, with exclusive digital play on Amazon and Vimeo; the movie will be available on iTunes, Vudu/Fandango and Google Play December 3. Directed by Elbert van Strien from a script he wrote with Ben Hopkins, based on van Strien’s short DE MARIONETTENWERELD (nominated for a Student Academy Award), it stars Thekla Reuten (in the role originally intended for Damon!), Peter Mullan, Elijah Wolf, Emun Elliott, Sam Hazeldine, Bill Paterson, Rebecca Front and Dawn Steele. The synopsis: “In the wake of losing her husband in a seemingly random accident, child psychiatrist Marianne Winter [Reuten] starts life anew in Scotland. There, she begins treating a secretive 10-year-old [Wolf] who claims to control the future through his drawings. When his horrific sketches start coming true, Marianne begins an obsession that will derail her life and reality.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy