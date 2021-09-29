SLATE: “not likely this week”

“On if Skylar Thompson will be available... ’I would say not likely this week.’”. Not exactly the words Kansas State Wildcats fans wanted to hear from head coach Chris Klieman at his weekly press conference. Of course, that could still be some gamesmanship on the part of Klieman, but it’s still a blow to K-State fans who were hoping for a quicker return for the super-senior. And it’s not just Thompson that’s questionable, Will Howard and TJ Smith are still recovering from the injuries they sustained this past weekend, Daniel Imatorbhebhe is likely to miss his second game, but at least Reggie Stubblefield looks to be back this week.