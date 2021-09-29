Beware: Here Are the Most Wanted Criminals In Texas

Whether it be gang members, sex offenders, robbers, or something else, every state has them. While all criminals cause mischief and mayhem, some do more damage than others. The Texas Department of Public Safety regularly updates a list of fugitives to keep the public informed. Rewards are available to those who provide vital information that helps lead to the arrest of a fugitive. Please remember that fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.