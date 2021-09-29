CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware: Here Are the Most Wanted Criminals In Texas

By Toni Gee
 7 days ago
Whether it be gang members, sex offenders, robbers, or something else, every state has them. While all criminals cause mischief and mayhem, some do more damage than others. The Texas Department of Public Safety regularly updates a list of fugitives to keep the public informed. Rewards are available to those who provide vital information that helps lead to the arrest of a fugitive. Please remember that fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

Stupid and Not Funny: Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Covid Hoax

Contrary to popular conspiracy theories, COVID-19 is not a hoax, and definitely isn't something to joke about. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Christopher Charles Perez of San Antonio was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for "perpetrating a hoax related to COVID-19."
TEXAS STATE
Are You In Danger? See Crime Ranks By Texas Cities Here

Each city has their own problems, but crime is an issue that every place experiences. Every year, the FBI and the Criminal Justice Information Services Division collects data on crime by offense, region, and local agency. This information helps provide a clearer picture for law enforcement, as well as students of criminal justice, researchers, the media, and the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
False Alarm! False Reports of a Shooting at Killeen High School

Yesterday afternoon, September 29, there were reports at Killeen High School that there was a shooting. Thank goodness it was a false report. However, there was a child who was injured pretty badly in a fight, and an ambulance were called. The dangers in the high schools are beginning to really worry parents in the community, and they want the answer to a simple question: "Why?"
KILLEEN, TX
Spooky! Is This A Ghost Caught On Camera At This Texas Home?

I'm in a very popular group on Facebook, and one of its members posted these pictures. Here's the first one. Nothing out of the ordinary, right?. But after a motion detector alert went off, the following image was displayed:. Let's see that one again:. If you are confused as to...
FACEBOOK
Temple, TX
