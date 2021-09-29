Rams’ McVay: Justin Hollins “out for a little bit” and updates Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams expect outside linebacker Justin Hollins to miss “significant time” with a pectoral injury, and that is a position that was already fairly thin for Sean McVay given that Obo Okoronkwo has been on injured reserve. Terrell Lewis has managed to remain healthy and he played 34 snaps in Week 3, but a trip to IR has always felt like merely a “walk around the corner” for Lewis and so depth at outside linebacker has not been more integral this year than in the wake of Hollins’ news.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO