NFL

Rams’ McVay: Justin Hollins “out for a little bit” and updates Darrell Henderson

By Turf Show Times
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins on injured reserve on Wednesday, following the decision to have surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle. Per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Hollins is going to be out “for a little bit” according to head coach Sean McVay. The Rams know that for sure he will be required to miss at least three weeks while in IR, but the realistic timetable is much longer than that.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Hollins to be placed on IR with torn pec

Justin Hollins was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a pectoral injury and was unable to return. Sean McVay didn’t have an update on his condition after the win, which caused some concern among fans. McVay met with reporters Monday and provided some news on Hollins’ status,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Rams Place OLB Justin Hollins On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams officially placed OLB Justin Hollins on injured reserve Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson. Jourdan Rodrigue mentioned last night that Hollins was scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week and is expected to miss substantial time. Although, Rodrigue did not get the impression from Rams HC Sean McVay that the injury would be season-ending.
NFL
USA Today

Sean McVay expects Darrell Henderson to play vs. Cardinals but still isn't 100% sure

Darrell Henderson Jr. missed Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers due to a rib injury suffered in Week 2, but he’s already nearing his return to the field. Sean McVay said after the Rams’ walk-through on Wednesday that he expects Henderson to play against the Cardinals this weekend. McVay didn’t say...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The La Rams#Ir#Cardinals
Whittier Daily News

Rams’ Sony Michel ready to run if Darrell Henderson can’t

THOUSAND OAKS — When the Rams made the trade to acquire Sony Michel in the shadow of the regular season, they knew the running back would be in the spotlight sooner or later. To nobody’s great surprise, it’s sooner. Often-injured Darrell Henderson’s sore ribs kept him out of practice for...
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams LB Justin Hollins Is Out For 8-10 Weeks

As the confetti settles on the Rams‘ big win, an ominous cloud emerged as news broke that linebacker Justin Hollins will miss 8-10 weeks with a pectoral injury. Justin Hollins had recently emerged as a solid edge rusher opposite Leonard Floyd, finally fulfilling the Rams’ search for a second reliable pass rusher. Through three games he had 12 combined tackles, two sacks, and a QB hit. Sadly the Rams must once again search for someone to help Leonard Floyd as he’s dealing with a nagging ankle injury of his own. What’s also unfortunate is that the Rams don’t have a proven internal option that immediately stands out.
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Rams LB Justin Hollins heads to IR with pec injury

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Justin Hollins for an undetermined period as the outside linebacker will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a partially torn pectoral muscle. Coach Sean McVay made the announcement Monday, a day after Hollins got hurt during Los Angeles' 34-24 win over the visiting Tampa...
NFL
