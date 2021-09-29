CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty Ann Beard Parker

impact601.com
 7 days ago

Betty Ann Beard Parker, our momma, was a wild one. She loved to run. They could never figure out what she was running from. She did a hundred miles an hour every time she cranked the truck. I tried to help her release, but it was the guilt that held her up. She felt like she didn’t deserve to let it all go, like she was walking out on us again like she did so long ago. I held her and we cried, I said momma let it go, we love you, we forgive you, but you’re running this show. You gotta forgive yourself to get forgiveness for yourself. If you are reading this, the same applies to you too, you gotta let the past go and look around you, the people that love you are there for you to hold, don’t let the day come when they are there no more. Look in the mirror, forgive yourself, and move on, no one is perfect except for Jesus, and he called her home on September 27, 2021, at 2:15 a.m. She will be loved for all eternity, she is waiting for us, let’s make her happy.

impact601.com

