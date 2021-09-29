Upgrading VSphere VCenter 6.7 to 7 Stuck on Stage 2 of the Process

Interested to hear from anyone else that may of ran into similar issue. I found other articles out there but not stuck at the same point as I was. I let process sit there most of the day and it never passed 50% and little icon was still moving in circles as if it were still doing something. I decided to hit the x button to close window. When i went back to launch vcenter web UI it came up like normal as VCSA 7.0. I restarted the vcenter server to see if it would break and nothing all seems good. I verified everything so far, I think it completed successfully just the window as in image in my previous post was stuck. I do need to run the latest update on it so we'll see what happens then.