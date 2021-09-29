CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Upgrading VSphere VCenter 6.7 to 7 Stuck on Stage 2 of the Process

By JLOAIZA
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Interested to hear from anyone else that may of ran into similar issue. I found other articles out there but not stuck at the same point as I was. I let process sit there most of the day and it never passed 50% and little icon was still moving in circles as if it were still doing something. I decided to hit the x button to close window. When i went back to launch vcenter web UI it came up like normal as VCSA 7.0. I restarted the vcenter server to see if it would break and nothing all seems good. I verified everything so far, I think it completed successfully just the window as in image in my previous post was stuck. I do need to run the latest update on it so we'll see what happens then.

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

vCenter 6.7 alarm definition reset rule not working

We have an alarm definition setup that informs via email when the VM CPU usage exceeds thresholds. That works. However we are not notified when the same alarm is reset to normal. Even though we have the reset rule configured to do so. What can be the cause?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter 6.0 to 6.5 Upgrade

Trying to upgrade a vCenter 6.0 Appliance to 6.5. The question I have is regarding the distributed virtual switch that is being used. The VMware documentation states the following:. Non-ephemeral distributed virtual port groups are not migrated. After the upgrade, you can manually connect the new appliance to a non-ephemeral...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VxRail vCenter

We are currently planning our vCenter patch upgrade timeslot, however I believe for our VxRail vCenter 6.7 environment, the hosts have to be upgraded as well?. Do I need any extra steps for patch upgrading a VxRail environment's vCenter 6.7 versus a normal vCenter 6.7?. Thanks in advance. 0 Kudos.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How often does the data displayed on the Hardware Status tab of the vCenter update?

How often does the data displayed on the Hardware Status tab of the vSphere Client update?. In the upper right-hand corner, it indicates the last time it was updated and there is the option to manually force a refresh. But there does not seem to be a consistent frequency at which vCenter is polling for the hardware status data. On some of our servers it appears to be every few hours, others whole days can pass before a refresh. we have one that has not been refresh for two months!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcenter#Ui
vmware.com

Re: How to setup an Vcenter Rule to prevent VM Adm...

I dont find any Option in the Roles from Vcenter 7 that prevent normal VM Admins to change the HDD Size of the VM . Create a custom role that does not have this privilege:. Reference: https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.security.doc/GUID-FEAB5DF5-F7A2-412... -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter Monitor->Performance Granularity

I have a monitoring application that gathers data also from vSphere, however the granularity of this is 30-minute, which is too far apart. Logging into the vSphere client portal, going to Datastores -> Select any Datastore -> "Monitor" tab -> Click on "Overview" shows the graph with readings taken 30-minutes apart.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Connect VM in Vcenter to Internet through physical firewall using VXLAN

I have some trouble with the topology I attach below. My topology as the image. I have host have joined Vcenter, I have already deployed NSX, I create VXLAN name VXLAN with VNI:5000. I assign Vlan ID 10 to VXLAN. I assign 2 VM to VXLAN. Switch have Vlan 10. Now I want to connect 2 VM through VXLAN to connect to the Internet with GW on the firewall.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere Cluster Service VMs

On all Clusters I have an Issue logged: "vSphere DRS functionality was impacted due to unhealthy state vSphere Cluster Services caused by the unavailability of vSphere Cluster Service VMs. vSphere Cluster Service VMs are required to maintain the health of vSphere DRS" vCLS Folder is empty for all Clusters (No...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter 7 & AD Authentication

I heard that in future releases of vCenter vmware is no longer going to support AD Authentication. Can anyone confirm this?. Its "only" IWA which goes deprecated. Take a look to https://blogs.vmware.com/vsphere/2020/05/vsphere-7-integrated-windows-authentication-iwa-ldap.html. So instead of using IWA you should use LDAP(s). Regards,. Joerg.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

(503 server UnAvailable.) vCenter 6.0

I have a problem with my vCenter server 6.0. I am unable to access the server with the vSphere client. it shows the error message "vSphere client could not connect to "vCenter-Name". An unknown error occurred (The server could not interpret the client's request. (The remote server returned an error:(503 server UnAvailable.)
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: new vcenter 7.0u2 install

I will install ESXi 7.0 and vcenter 7.0 u2 on a new site. but there is no domain controller and no DNS server in the environment. How can I install vcenter. Also, since I will install everything new, there is no virtual machine in the environment. how can I deploy vcenter on ESXi? will i mount and install the iso file from my own computer?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

slow vsphere HA failover completion time

We have 6 esxi hosts and setup Affiliate host group R1 (esxi-01, esxi02, esxi03) and R2 (esxi-04, esxi-05, esxi-06), and several VMs in Affiliate vm group, and there are 2 Fault Tolerance VM in this environment. When we triggered the host fail for the R1 host group. The FT Secondary...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to recover a permanently deleted virtual machine on vCenter

I accidently deleted a vm on vCenter server and would like to know is there any possible ways to recover it. Note that I permanently deleted from the disk and the vm is not backup at either. Any tips on how to resolve this issue will be highly appreciated. Thanks.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Issues adding standalone ESXi Hosts to New vCenter

When I trying to add a standalone host to a cluster I get to the last stage of the wizard "3 Ready to Complete". It's at this point I get an information message that the host will enter maintenance mode before being moved in to the cluster. I thought hosts...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Can't install VMware vCenter Appliance when ESXi on the KVM

I have a host machine Ubuntu 20.04 with installed KVM. The first virtual machine is VMware ESXi host (6.5). The second one is Windows Server 2019. I use the second machine only for installing vCenter. I can easily install any virtual machines inside the ESXi. Thus, the nested virtualization works...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy