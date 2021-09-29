CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram, girls and body image: What parents need to know | Spawned Ep 252

By Liz Gumbinner
coolmompicks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I wrote about that article, the one about Instagram, teens, body image and self-esteem –– and the conversation I had about it with my 14-year-old daughter. It generated so much great conversation on our social feeds, that Kristen and I wanted to chat more about girls and body image, and get specific about some of the things we should know as parents, and especially, what can do to help our kids become more tech savvy, media savvy overall, and to use social media in positive ways.

