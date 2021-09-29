CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Officer on Administrative Leave Following Arrest

Denton, Texas
Denton, Texas
 7 days ago
DENTON, TX, Sept. 29, 2021 – The Aubrey Police Department has arrested Denton Police Officer Daniel Neighbors for the criminal offenses of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance. The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal investigation and is cooperating with Aubrey PD.

Officer Neighbors was placed on administrative leave pending an outcome from the criminal case and the concurrent administrative case, per department policy. He has nine years of service with the department and has been assigned to patrol for the entirety of that time.

Any media inquiries related to the criminal case need to be directed to the Aubrey Police Department.

Lt. Bruce of Aubrey PD at: 469-347-0320

A Texas land grant led to the formation of Denton County in 1846 and the city was incorporated in 1866. Both were named after pioneer and Texas militia captain John B. Denton. The arrival of a railroad line in the city in 1881 spurred population, and the establishment of the University of North Texas in 1890 and Texas Woman's University in 1901 distinguished the city from neighboring regions. After the construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport finished in 1974, the city had more rapid growth; as of 2011, Denton was the seventh-fastest growing city with a population over 100,000 in the country.

