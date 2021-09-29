Officer on Administrative Leave Following Arrest

DENTON, TX, Sept. 29, 2021 – The Aubrey Police Department has arrested Denton Police Officer Daniel Neighbors for the criminal offenses of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance. The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal investigation and is cooperating with Aubrey PD.

Officer Neighbors was placed on administrative leave pending an outcome from the criminal case and the concurrent administrative case, per department policy. He has nine years of service with the department and has been assigned to patrol for the entirety of that time.

Any media inquiries related to the criminal case need to be directed to the Aubrey Police Department.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Lt. Bruce of Aubrey PD at: 469-347-0320