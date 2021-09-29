CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thistle & Shamrock: 2000 Hours Later

wpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiona Ritchie finds herself 2000 radio shows into her journey with The Thistle & Shamrock -- time flies when you're having fun. Now, Ritchie shares music and memories from across the decades, with artists including Alan Stivell, Battlefield Band, Tony Cuffe, Clannad and Corrina Hewat. Wisconsin Public Radio and WPR.org...

www.wpr.org



wpr.org

wpr.org

wpr.org

wpr.org

wpr.org

NPR

The Thistle & Shamrock: Radio Day

Although radio has its own national celebration day (Aug. 20), every week on Thistle we celebrate the medium that connects us. This week, we feature music from radio broadcasters and artists who have a home on public radio.
MUSIC
kosu.org

SHAMROCK, OK

