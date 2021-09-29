CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluence files plans for IPO

By Kate Andrews
Virginia Business
 7 days ago

Arlington-based energy storage company started in 2018. Fluence Energy Inc., an Arlington-based energy storage and digital application company owned by Siemens and AES Corp., announced this week it has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The...

www.virginiabusiness.com

